Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis: 'I Believe' CBD Would Have Extended My Career

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis believes his NFL career wouldn't have been cut short had the usage of CBD been prevalent several years ago.

In an interview with TMZ Sports published on Thursday, Davis noted that he feels CBD would have lessened the toll that playing football took on his body:

"I believe so, because any time you can help your body heal—you can take out the swelling, the inflammation and you can do it in a way that's natural—I feel like absolutely it would have assisted in that," Davis said.

CBD (or cannabidiol) derives from cannabis plants and is used in some cases to relieve pain.

It can be smoked or taken as a vapor, or it can be sprayed into the mouth or rubbed onto the body as an oil.

Davis thinks so highly of CBD—which he uses in retirement—that he is launching his own CBD brand, called Defy.

The 46-year-old Davis was one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL during his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

T.D. was a three-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl winner and one-time NFL MVP during that stretch.

In 1998, Davis rushed for 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns in what was one of the greatest seasons by a running back in NFL history.

Over his final three seasons, however, knee injuries limited Davis to just 17 games.

Despite playing only seven seasons in the NFL before retiring at the conclusion of the 2001 campaign, Davis racked up 7,607 rushing yards and 71 rushing touchdowns during his career, along with 169 receptions for 1,280 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, but with a longer and healthier career, it is possible he would be mentioned in the same breath as Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders as one of the very best to ever play his position.