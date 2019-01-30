Neymar Expected to Be Fit 'Within 10 Weeks' as PSG Confirm No Surgery

Neymar Expected to Be Fit 'Within 10 Weeks' as PSG Confirm No SurgeryJanuary 30, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain have put a 10-week time frame on Neymar's recovery from a fractured metatarsal after having the injury assessed by medical experts.
The Brazilian was forced off after 62 minutes of last Wednesday's 2-0 Coupe de France win over Strasbourg after a recurrence of the metatarsal injury that kept him out of action for the last three months of PSG's 2017-18 campaign.
A week on from the injury, the club put out a statement on Wednesday, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Obviously, this means that Neymar will miss BOTH legs of PSG's Champions League last 16 tie with Manchester United. #UCL #MUFC https://t.co/G3aXyrHyJh
L'Equipe (h/t GFFN) had reported Neymar could require surgery, which would have put an end to his season. The Parisians have opted not to pursue that, as they'll instead be going with a "conservative treatment":
Get French Football News @GFFN
Breaking | PSG announce that Neymar will not be undergoing surgery on his 5th metatarsal but that the Brazilian is out for 10 weeks.
His absence will see him miss both legs of PSG's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United on February 12 and March 6, though he could feature in the quarter-finals if they can make it past the Red Devils.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9 and April 10, and the second legs a week later.
Neymar, 26, was given rough treatment by Strasbourg, most noticeably being fouled three times in a matter of seconds by Moataz Zemzemi before having to come off.
He has been injured far more with PSG than he was with Barcelona, per ESPN UK:
ESPN UK @ESPNUK
Neymar has missed a lot of games during his time as a PSG player... 👀 https://t.co/KtzbfcBW8Q
Neymar has combined to score 18 goals and provide eight assists in 19 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League term.
In the French top flight, PSG will be able to cope without Neymar, as they have a 13-point lead at the top of the table. He will miss games against Lyon, St-Etienne and Strasbourg, though, who are all in Ligue 1's top five.
Here's a look at the fixtures he's expected miss:
B/R Football @brfootball
Neymar could miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final if PSG make it through 😳 https://t.co/Gs8l3mmHsK
Against a resurgent United, however, Neymar's injury could affect PSG's chances of making it to the quarter-finals.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Neymar has scored more Champions League goals (32) than any other Brazilian player in the competition's history. He might not get to add any more this season. 👀 https://t.co/6nK2la4zTv
He missed the second leg of their last-16 tie last season, when the French giants went out to eventual winners Real Madrid.
PSG do boast decent cover for Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani still pose a huge threat in attack. Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria will likely deputise in Neymar's absence.
