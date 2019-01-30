Neymar Expected to Be Fit 'Within 10 Weeks' as PSG Confirm No Surgery

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Neymar Jr of PSG during the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Parc des Princes stadium on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have put a 10-week time frame on Neymar's recovery from a fractured metatarsal after having the injury assessed by medical experts.

The Brazilian was forced off after 62 minutes of last Wednesday's 2-0 Coupe de France win over Strasbourg after a recurrence of the metatarsal injury that kept him out of action for the last three months of PSG's 2017-18 campaign.

A week on from the injury, the club put out a statement on Wednesday, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

L'Equipe (h/t GFFN) had reported Neymar could require surgery, which would have put an end to his season. The Parisians have opted not to pursue that, as they'll instead be going with a "conservative treatment":

His absence will see him miss both legs of PSG's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United on February 12 and March 6, though he could feature in the quarter-finals if they can make it past the Red Devils.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9 and April 10, and the second legs a week later.

Neymar, 26, was given rough treatment by Strasbourg, most noticeably being fouled three times in a matter of seconds by Moataz Zemzemi before having to come off.

He has been injured far more with PSG than he was with Barcelona, per ESPN UK:

Neymar has combined to score 18 goals and provide eight assists in 19 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League term.

In the French top flight, PSG will be able to cope without Neymar, as they have a 13-point lead at the top of the table. He will miss games against Lyon, St-Etienne and Strasbourg, though, who are all in Ligue 1's top five.

Here's a look at the fixtures he's expected miss: 

Against a resurgent United, however, Neymar's injury could affect PSG's chances of making it to the quarter-finals.

He missed the second leg of their last-16 tie last season, when the French giants went out to eventual winners Real Madrid.

PSG do boast decent cover for Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani still pose a huge threat in attack. Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria will likely deputise in Neymar's absence.

