Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, John Cena and More

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported, "there is a very good chance that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up with WWE at WrestleMania."

The reason given: Rousey wants to start a family with husband Travis Browne and always looked at WWE as temporary.

Meltzer would go on to state, "if that’s the case, she would likely put Becky Lynch over more likely then Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, given that would be what the fans would want."

The report, a blockbuster one that could affect the way WWE promotes Monday Night Raw going forward, comes just days before Rousey defends her women's championship against Sasha Banks at Royal Rumble.

Since her debut at last year's Rumble event in Philadelphia, Rousey has served as one of the faces of WWE. She has been the Superstar with the most star power in the wake of Roman Reigns' absence and elevated women's wrestling to a level even the Four Horsewomen of NXT–Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley–could not.



Losing her would be a massive blow for the flagship show, which has struggled to replenish its roster with genuine stars fans are interested in investing in.

Her mainstream appeal, credibility and her ability to adapt to the in-ring game have made her one of the most valuable stars on the roster. Leaving would unravel all of the efforts that went into promoting her as the undisputed star of women's wrestling in WWE while creating an enormous void to be filled.



If the report proves true, it puts the company in an unenviable position heading into its most significant stretch of the year.