Raiders' Derek Carr Asks Dana White on Twitter for UFC Fight vs. Media Members

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appears to be taking his franchise's impending move to Las Vegas a little too seriously. 

On Wednesday, Carr tweeted to UFC President Dana Carr that he wanted to set up a fight against some of his critics inside the Octagon.

Carr appeared to take exception with a discussion by Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith about the Raiders' quarterback situation on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.

In a clip posted to YouTube, Kellerman was critical of Carr and argued Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is prepared to build his offense around another quarterback.

Gruden spoke positively about Carr in December, but many fans are wondering whether the Raiders will use one of their first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft—they own the No. 4, 24 and 27 overall selections—on a quarterback.

Gruden had effusive praise for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, explaining Tuesday how the Oklahoma Sooners star was changing his beliefs about the frame a quarterback must have to excel in the NFL.

In the event the Raiders trade or release Carr, he might be adding Gruden to his list of future opponents in the cage.

Related

    Predicting Boldest Offseason Roster Moves 🔮

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Predicting Boldest Offseason Roster Moves 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Haven’t Faced a Test Like Belichick Yet

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Haven’t Faced a Test Like Belichick Yet

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He Proved CFB Wrong. Now He Wants the NFL

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report