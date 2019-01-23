Raiders' Derek Carr Asks Dana White on Twitter for UFC Fight vs. Media Members

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appears to be taking his franchise's impending move to Las Vegas a little too seriously.

On Wednesday, Carr tweeted to UFC President Dana Carr that he wanted to set up a fight against some of his critics inside the Octagon.

Carr appeared to take exception with a discussion by Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith about the Raiders' quarterback situation on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.

In a clip posted to YouTube, Kellerman was critical of Carr and argued Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is prepared to build his offense around another quarterback.

Gruden spoke positively about Carr in December, but many fans are wondering whether the Raiders will use one of their first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft—they own the No. 4, 24 and 27 overall selections—on a quarterback.

Gruden had effusive praise for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, explaining Tuesday how the Oklahoma Sooners star was changing his beliefs about the frame a quarterback must have to excel in the NFL.

In the event the Raiders trade or release Carr, he might be adding Gruden to his list of future opponents in the cage.