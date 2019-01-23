Ex-Dolphins OC Dowell Loggains Named New Jets Offensive Coordinator

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that Dowell Loggains will be the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 38-year-old Loggains was most recently the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator under head coach Adam Gase, who was hired to lead the Jets after being relieved of his duties with the Fins.

Loggains was also the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2016 and 2017 and the Tennessee Titans in 2012 and 2013.

Loggains replaced Chris Palmer near the end of the 2012 Titans season. Under his command, the offenses that Loggains has led for full seasons have finished 16th, 17th, 28th and 26th in Football Outsiders DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). None of the teams have finished higher than 19th in points scored, with a low of 29th with the 2017 Bears.

A deeper look at the personnel reveals some challenges, however.

Titans quarterback Jake Locker suffered multiple injuries and missed nine games in 2013.

Three quarterbacks started for the 2016 Bears, and wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Miller missed a combined 10 games because of a PED suspension and injury, respectively.

The 2017 Bears sat quarterback Mike Glennon after four games and threw rookie Mitchell Trubisky into the fire in Week 5.

Last year's Dolphins team lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for five games and receiver Albert Wilson for nine.

Loggains will get an intriguing shot in New York, however, as he'll work with quarterback Sam Darnold, who was taken third overall in the 2018 draft. Darnold flashed excellent potential at times last season, notably throwing for 341 yards and three scores in a 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Wideouts Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa and tight end Chris Herndon also represent a solid trio of skill-position players for Loggains to coach. Ultimately, this may be as good of an opportunity as any Loggains has had to help steer a successful offense.