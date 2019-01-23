WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from January 23

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Conspicuous by his absence since the last TakeOver event, The Velveteen Dream returned to television Wednesday and was welcomed by an enthusiastic fan base.

Dream announced his desire to capture the North American Championship in 2019, something that drew the ire of the title's inaugural holder, Adam Cole.

Cole said this is the year every member of Undisputed Era has gold around their waists. Bobby Fish said much of the same thing.

Dream, questioning the hierarchy of the group, asked Cole's permission to face Fish next week. This drew the ire, leading to Fish and Cole rushing the ring and getting tossed to the floor. The enigmatic Dream left the ring and headed up the ramp, taunting the heels to close out the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a simple, yet effective feud starter.

Cole and Dream both want the same thing and now, they have a reason to fight.

What this segment did really well, though, was tease potential dissension within Undisputed Era and whether everyone really answers to Cole.

Is that the first hint of cracks within the foundation of the group, leading to a massive breakup and singles runs for some of the stars? Perhaps, but only time will tell. Maybe it was but an insult hurled by a master of mind games.