Chris Jones Reportedly to Be Given Franchise Tag by Chiefs Ahead of Free Agency

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly lock down one of their top defenders for another year by placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones when the window opens Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update and noted the team still hopes to sign Jones to a long-term contract extension "at some point."

The 2016 second-round pick earned his first Pro Bowl selection this past season after totaling nine sacks in 13 games, adding one forced fumble and one recovery.

The production came after a breakout 2018 campaign where he had 15.5 sacks, setting an NFL record with at least one sack in 11 straight games.

Jones also added 40 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception he returned 20 yards for a touchdown. This production helped him be named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

While he didn't tally any sacks in two postseason games, Pro Football Focus still rated him as the top interior defender in the league during the playoffs.

There was more pressure on him in 2019 after the Chiefs underwent massive changes defensively, moving on from long-time contributors like Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Dee Ford.

Though he missed three games because of a groin injury, Jones had another huge year and was a big part of the team's improvement from 24th in points allowed in 2018 to seventh in 2019.

The Chiefs will try to keep this trending in the right direction by keeping the 25-year-old with the club for at least one more season.

Jones gives the team another building block defensively to provide balance to one of the best offenses in football.