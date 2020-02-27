Chris Jones Reportedly to Be Given Franchise Tag by Chiefs Ahead of Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) fires up the crowd against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly lock down one of their top defenders for another year by placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones when the window opens Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update and noted the team still hopes to sign Jones to a long-term contract extension "at some point."

The 2016 second-round pick earned his first Pro Bowl selection this past season after totaling nine sacks in 13 games, adding one forced fumble and one recovery.

The production came after a breakout 2018 campaign where he had 15.5 sacks, setting an NFL record with at least one sack in 11 straight games.

Jones also added 40 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception he returned 20 yards for a touchdown. This production helped him be named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press

While he didn't tally any sacks in two postseason games, Pro Football Focus still rated him as the top interior defender in the league during the playoffs.

There was more pressure on him in 2019 after the Chiefs underwent massive changes defensively, moving on from long-time contributors like Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Dee Ford.

Though he missed three games because of a groin injury, Jones had another huge year and was a big part of the team's improvement from 24th in points allowed in 2018 to seventh in 2019.

The Chiefs will try to keep this trending in the right direction by keeping the 25-year-old with the club for at least one more season.

Jones gives the team another building block defensively to provide balance to one of the best offenses in football.

Related

    Henne and Moore Remain Front-Runners to Back Up Mahomes

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Henne and Moore Remain Front-Runners to Back Up Mahomes

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    B/R's best value play and potential landing spots ➡️

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Best Bargain FAs at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Combine Buzz on Every NFL Team

    @nfldraftscout is on the ground in Indy and has the latest draft intel on your team 📲

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Combine Buzz on Every NFL Team

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The Perfect Combine Prospect for Every Team 👍

    @GDavenport pairs the right player with your squad

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    The Perfect Combine Prospect for Every Team 👍

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report