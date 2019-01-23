NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers, Thunder, Kings Exploring Market Before Deadline

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings all plan to be buyers ahead of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported the Thunder are "pursuing shooting small/power forwards," while the Sixers are targeting a wing and center. The Kings want to "build momentum" as they sit only 1.5 games back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but Sacramento's front office has also "emphasized maintaining cap flexibility."

