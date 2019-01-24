Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey and Most Likely Heel, Face Turns at WWE Royal Rumble

Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey and Most Likely Heel, Face Turns at WWE Royal RumbleJanuary 24, 2019
As one of the most dramatic pay-per-views of the year, the WWE Royal Rumble is always an ideal opportunity for the company to launch its WrestleMania plans with a turn or two, and this year should be no different.
The majority of the focus will be on the men's and women's Rumble matches, particularly given how most of the WWE roster will be in those bouts.
As well as those matches, though, there are also plenty of opportunities for character changes that could have a major impact on the Road to WrestleMania.
Here's a look at the most likely heel and face turns on Sunday.
Alexa Bliss to Turn Face
The Raw women's division could look significantly different in a couple of months, and Alexa Bliss is likely to be right at the heart of it.
With The Goddess returning to in-ring action this weekend in the Royal Rumble match, there's an opportunity to deliver a fresh, compelling storyline for her that will make her WrestleMania 35 booking unmissable.
That should revolve around a long-awaited babyface turn for the former Raw women's champion.
The beauty of turning Bliss babyface is that there are plenty of foes for her on Raw. Her interaction with Lacey Evans, someone who seems completely capable of picking up serious heat as a heel, could have been a tease of things to come.
Perhaps Bliss still has unfinished business with Nia Jax, and that feud could reignite itself again in the Rumble match.
Or perhaps, after weeks of talking down the Raw women's division, the heels decide it's time for revenge and naturally turn her babyface.
Whatever the option, WWE isn't short of valid, legitimate choices to turn Bliss this weekend.
Shane McMahon to Turn Heel
Surely the alliance between Shane McMahon and The Miz is too good to be true?
While their unlikely pairing has had its moments—and they look like they could pose a real threat to The Bar's dominance at the top of the SmackDown tag team division—it's highly likely their pairing will implode sooner rather than later.
That may well happen at this weekend's Royal Rumble.
It's a real coin toss as to who will turn on the other if there is a betrayal, but recently The Miz has begun to excel as a babyface. He has thrived as a heel for most of his career, but this recent change in his character is refreshing to say the least.
Therefore, it would make sense for Shane-O-Mac to be the one who turns, setting up a potentially exciting WrestleMania feud between the two.
Furthermore, it would allow the numerous strong contenders in the SmackDown tag division the chance to try to become the next challengers for The Bar.
Randy Orton to Turn Face
It's difficult to know what to make of the closing segment of Tuesday's go-home taping of SmackDown.
With Samoa Joe and Randy Orton making their presences felt and disrupting an incredible main event between Rey Mysterio and Andrade, there are plenty of possibilities for WWE moving forward.
Joe has made it his habit lately to attack whoever he wants, whenever he wants. But with Orton surprising The Samoan Submission Specialist, could that be the start of another character switch for The Viper?
Orton has fluctuated between heel and babyface enough times in the last few years, but it's hard to ignore the fact he's fallen down the pecking order on SmackDown of late.
Therefore, Orton turning babyface in the Rumble itself—perhaps setting up a WrestleMania feud with someone such as Andrade or Joe—would make smart booking sense.
It could also reinvigorate his position on the card on Tuesday nights.
Ronda Rousey to Turn Heel
It would be one of the more shocking turns in recent times, but is WWE slowly building towards turning Ronda Rousey heel at the Royal Rumble?
All of the cards seem to stack up, in truth.
It would be hard for WWE to book Rousey as a babyface realistically against Becky Lynch if the two were to meet at WrestleMania, particularly given the momentum The Irish Lass Kicker has built up in recent months as the face of SmackDown.
Furthermore, it feels like the former UFC star's character and in-ring style would suit a heel persona far more than the babyface we've seen in the last year.
Moving towards WrestleMania on April 7, it would give Rousey fresh impetus and a new challenge. It would be a shock, but it could be the best thing for her WWE career.