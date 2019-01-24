Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey and Most Likely Heel, Face Turns at WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As one of the most dramatic pay-per-views of the year, the WWE Royal Rumble is always an ideal opportunity for the company to launch its WrestleMania plans with a turn or two, and this year should be no different.

The majority of the focus will be on the men's and women's Rumble matches, particularly given how most of the WWE roster will be in those bouts.

As well as those matches, though, there are also plenty of opportunities for character changes that could have a major impact on the Road to WrestleMania.

Here's a look at the most likely heel and face turns on Sunday.