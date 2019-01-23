Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets (31-14) will go for their third straight victory on Wednesday when they visit the Utah Jazz (26-22) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Northwest Division-leading Nuggets own a 6.5-game lead over the Jazz, who saw their six-game winning streak end with a 109-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

NBA point spread: The Jazz opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 216, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Nuggets can cover the spread

Denver has beaten up on two bad Central Division teams during its current winning streak, routing the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers by a combined 52 points heading into this matchup with Utah.

The Nuggets easily covered the spread as double-digit favorites against both the Bulls and Cavaliers, which followed a three-game skid versus the number.

They have lost only three times since December 26 after dropping two in a row, going 10-3 straight up to remain one of the top two teams in the West.

Why the Jazz can cover the spread

The Jazz are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games dating back to December 29 and went 3-2-1 against the spread during their recent six-game winning streak. Five of those six wins came at home, where they have gone 13-9 SU and 11-10-1 ATS this season overall.

That might not sound overly impressive, but Utah was a team with higher expectations going into the season and has finally started playing like a playoff team in 2019.

In fact, the Jazz were at or under the .500 mark for most of the season up until that point, and they have gradually worked their way into the eighth spot in the conference standings.

Nuggets vs. Jazz NBA betting pick

Denver has won the past three meetings with Utah both straight up and against the spread, but all of those games were played on their home court. The Jazz have won the previous seven head-to-head matchups on their home court, going 5-1-1 ATS during that stretch.

The last four meetings at Vivint Smart Home Arena have also been decided by an average of nearly 18 points, so bet Utah to win its eighth straight at home in the series and cover the spread.

OddsShark computer pick: 114.3-106.8, Jazz (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Denver's last five games.

Denver is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

Utah is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine games at home against Denver.

