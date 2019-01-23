Mauricio Sarri Confirms Gonzalo Higuain Transfer to Chelsea from AC Milan

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will complete his move to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Argentinian striker will not be available, though, for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.