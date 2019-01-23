Mauricio Sarri Confirms Gonzalo Higuain Transfer to Chelsea from AC Milan

Mauricio Sarri Confirms Gonzalo Higuain Transfer to Chelsea from AC MilanJanuary 23, 2019
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will complete his move to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
The Argentinian striker will not be available, though, for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri confirms Higuain will sign his Chelsea contract today: "I hope he will start scoring for us... I know he's had some difficulties recently but I hope we can help him back to his best form" #cfc
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
Sarri says it is not possible for Higuain to play against Tottenham tomorrow after the midday deadline passed before the move has been completed. #CHETOT
