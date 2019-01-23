Mauricio Sarri Confirms Gonzalo Higuain Transfer to Chelsea from AC Milan

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

AC Milan's Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain controls the ball during their Supercoppa Italiana final between Juventus and AC Milan at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 16, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will complete his move to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Argentinian striker will not be available, though, for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

