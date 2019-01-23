Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng Ejected After Scuffle

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) leaves the game after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng were each ejected during the third quarter of Tuesday's game at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Dieng caught Booker with an elbow while they were going for a loose ball with the Timberwolves ahead by 20 and well on their way to a 118-91 victory. They started jawing with each other and got in each other's face before they were each ejected following a video review.

They continued talking to each other as they exited and headed toward their respective locker rooms.

After the game, Dieng told reporters he wasn't trying to goad Booker into a fight but wanted "to exchange jerseys with him."

Booker finished with 14 points and four assists, while Dieng was scoreless with three rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the victorious Timberwolves with 25 points and 18 boards.

