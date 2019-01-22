Donald Trump Congratulates Mariano Rivera on Hall of Fame Induction

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera on his unanimous induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday:

Rivera is the first ballplayer in Hall of Fame history to receive 100 percent of the votes:

A 13-time All-Star, Rivera played all 19 of his major league seasons with the Yankees. He won five World Series and amassed an MLB-record 652 saves.

Rivera began his pro career in 1995 as a starter before moving to the bullpen. That move turned out to be career-changing, as he became a dominant setup man for the 1996 World Series champion Yankees. One season later, Rivera took over the closer role and never looked back.

The owner of a sub-2.00 ERA for 11 of his 19 seasons, Rivera's best work arguably came in 2008, when he finished top five in the AL Cy Young voting, posted a microscopic 1.40 ERA and 0.67 WHIP and earned 39 saves.

That was Rivera's age-38 season, and it symbolized his career's graceful finish. He was dominant until the end, as evidenced by his 2.11 ERA in his final season when he was 43 years old.

This year's induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 21. Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez and Roy Halladay are also in the Hall of Fame class of 2019.