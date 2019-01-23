Super Bowl Odds 2019: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Rams

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There are still 11 days to go before the Super Bowl kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but if the early betting trends hold, the New England Patriots are going to command much of the money that is being bet in the battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots have been quite impressive as they prepare for Super Bowl LIII. They trounced a very good Los Angeles Chargers team in the divisional playoffs and won the AFC title game on the road. New England earned a 37-31 overtime victory over the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs, and that has clearly impressed the bettors.

Immediately after that game, the opening Super Bowl line was released with the Los Angeles Rams as one-point favorites. However, that did not last long, as the Patriots became one-point favorites less than an hour later. A couple of days later, New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the game, per OddsShark.

That website reports that 64 percent of bets made have been on the Patriots to this point.

With the Patriots grabbing the favorites' role in the game, it's no surprise to see them favored on the money line as well. New England is -150 to win the Super Bowl, while the Rams are +130 underdogs to come away with the outright win. Those backing the Patriots have to risk $150 to win $100, while fans betting on the Rams must put up $100 to win $130.

The other standard betting angle in this game is the total. Handicappers have set a record total of 57.5 points, and while that seems quite high, Tom Brady of the Patriots and Jared Goff of the Rams are both capable of leading their teams to 30 points or more, making the over a reasonable possibility.

The Rams are coming off a 26-23 overtime victory on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The victory came with plenty of controversy as the Saints were hurt badly by a non-call for pass interference late in the fourth quarter. As a result of that no-call that led New Orleans to kick a field goal, the Rams got the ball back with enough time to go downfield far enough to set up Greg Zuerlein's game-tying field 48-yard field goal.

The strong-legged kicker booted the Rams into the Super Bowl with a huge 57-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. Zuerlein hit the ball so solidly that the football appeared to have enough velocity and momentum to go through the uprights from 65 yards or more.

While there will be plenty of time to dissect this game from a matchup perspective, the Super Bowl represents a cornucopia of betting opportunities. Proposition bets, better known as props, are offered to bettors of all levels of interest.

Non-hardcore fans can make wagers on the length of time it will take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem, whether she will forget a word or not, or the color of the shirt that singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 will wear at the start of halftime. Black is offered at -200, while any other color is offered at +150.

Football fans have a number of props that they can bet on that are related to the game itself.

One of the most obvious is the MVP of the game. Brady is the favorite at +110, while Goff is the second choice at +225. Todd Gurley of the Rams is the third choice at +1300, while rookie Sony Michel of the Patriots is +1600.

Running back C.J. Anderson and defensive lineman Aaron Donald of the Rams and running back James White of the Patriots follow at +2000. Other potential candidates include Patriots Julian Edelman at +2500 and Rob Gronkowski at +3500 and Rams wideouts Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods at +4000.

Patriot special teamer Matthew Slater and fullback James Develin are the longest shots on the board at +40000.

Another prop bet involves the number of touchdowns scored by both teams in the game. The first option is 5.5 touchdowns, with the over being offered at -230 and the under coming in at +190. The second betting option is 6.5 touchdowns, with the over at -135, and the under at +105. The third option is 7.5 touchdowns, with the over at +155 and the under at -190.

Zuerlein and New England place-kicker Stephen Gostkowski could both play key roles in the game. Betting on the number of successful field goals by both kickers is another prop that is offered. Here are the betting prices along with the number of field goals associated with the payoff:

0: +2000

1: +700

2: +350

3: +285

4: +325

5: +450

6 or more: +450.

OddsShark discusses dozens more props that will also entice bettors prior to the February 3 kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.