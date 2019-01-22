Super Bowl 2020 Odds: Rams, Chargers and Chiefs Early Betting Favorites

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams aren't favored to win Super Bowl LIII, but they are already favored to take home Super Bowl LIV.

Bovada's latest odds have the Rams sitting as a +700 favorite (bet $100 to win $700), followed immediately by the Los Angeles Chargers (+750). The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are next at +800.

The Rams are the only NFC team with better than 10-1 odds. The New Orleans Saints at +1000 are the next favorite after their heartbreaking championship game loss.

The Rams make sense as a favorite not only because they're the NFC representative this year, but also because they're young and still don't have a lot of big money tied up. They can restructure the contracts of Andrew Whitworth and Michael Brockers and have only two players on the roster with $10 million-plus cap hits.

Jared Goff will likely get a long-term contract extension this offseason, and the Rams probably won't have space to add luxury items like Ndamukong Suh this offseason. But the core of the best team in the NFC should remain intact, along with arguably the sport's second-best coach.

If you're looking for quality bets, the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks are +4000 despite each making the playoffs last season. Those Texans odds seem particularly curious for a team that goes into the offseason with Deshaun Watson fully healthy, DeAndre Hopkins being DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt getting a ton of time to get himself back in peak form.

On the flip side, please, whatever you do, do not bet on the Miami Dolphins. Sure, there are only 32 NFL teams. It's possible the Dolphins could miraculously knock the Patriots off their perch in the AFC East on their way to an improbable Super Bowl run. The idea of turning $100 into $30,000 sounds amazing.

But that team is tanking. Just leave it alone.