WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 22

1 of 6

Becky Lynch kicked off this week's broadcast, drawing a huge ovation from the SmackDown fans five days before a showdown with women's champion Asuka at Royal Rumble.

Lynch said her journey to WrestleMania begins Sunday at the Royal Rumble. With fans wildly behind her, she said she is better than Asuka and will prove it by beating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow entered the arena and came face to face with Lynch before raising her title in the air, a direct taunt in the face of The Man.

Charlotte Flair interrupted and stirred things up, trash-talking Lynch and reminding Asuka she was the one who ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania last year.

An infuriated Asuka attacked Lynch from behind, initiating a brawl that needed to be broken up by officials.

After the break, the brawl continued, ending with another physical separation.

Grade

A

Analysis

Starting the show with the hottest star on the brand is a good thing. Even better? Using Charlotte as the master manipulator.

As the audience threw its support behind Lynch, Flair created a hostile situation in which Lynch and Asuka let their frustration get the best of them, leading to a red-hot pull-apart brawl that will only serve to enhance the hype for their title bout.

It also keeps Flair at the forefront of the audience's collective mind, with her expected participation in a high-profile WrestleMania match.

Considering all of the elements, this was a damn fine way to kick off the show and the perfect final build to Lynch vs. Asuka.