WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 22
WWE put the final touches on its build to the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view Tuesday with an explosive episode of SmackDown Live that did far more to drum up interest in the event than Monday's Raw.
Strong storytelling, solid in-ring work and genuinely hot angles led to a show that captivated with far more hits than misses.
Find out what happened on a show featuring the latest match in the Rey Mysterio-Andrade series, an appearance by Vince McMahon and the final confrontation between Becky Lynch and Asuka ahead of their championship clash Sunday with this recap of the January 22 episode.
Charlotte Flair Interrupts Asuka and Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch kicked off this week's broadcast, drawing a huge ovation from the SmackDown fans five days before a showdown with women's champion Asuka at Royal Rumble.
Lynch said her journey to WrestleMania begins Sunday at the Royal Rumble. With fans wildly behind her, she said she is better than Asuka and will prove it by beating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
The Empress of Tomorrow entered the arena and came face to face with Lynch before raising her title in the air, a direct taunt in the face of The Man.
Charlotte Flair interrupted and stirred things up, trash-talking Lynch and reminding Asuka she was the one who ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania last year.
An infuriated Asuka attacked Lynch from behind, initiating a brawl that needed to be broken up by officials.
After the break, the brawl continued, ending with another physical separation.
Grade
A
Analysis
Starting the show with the hottest star on the brand is a good thing. Even better? Using Charlotte as the master manipulator.
As the audience threw its support behind Lynch, Flair created a hostile situation in which Lynch and Asuka let their frustration get the best of them, leading to a red-hot pull-apart brawl that will only serve to enhance the hype for their title bout.
It also keeps Flair at the forefront of the audience's collective mind, with her expected participation in a high-profile WrestleMania match.
Considering all of the elements, this was a damn fine way to kick off the show and the perfect final build to Lynch vs. Asuka.
Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
Through still photos and footage, the commentary team set the stage for Naomi vs. Mandy Rose, the first of the night's in-ring action.
An infuriated Naomi, hellbent on revenge after weeks of mind games, took the fight to Rose right out of the gate. After regrouping at ringside with Sonya Deville, Rose emerged from the commercial break in control of the match, thwarting some attempts at a sustained comeback by her opponent.
Naomi created separation with a big kick and leveled Deville, cutting off her attempt at interference. The distraction allowed Rose to send Naomi into the steel post and score the pinfall victory.
Result
Rose defeated Naomi
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was more of a latest chapter than a feud-ender and that is not necessarily a bad thing at all.
Naomi looked well on her way to a victory but the numbers game played against her and ultimately cost her a victory. Now, the former women's champion will be seeking vengeance and is likely in need of a partner to help her finally down Rose and her partner, Deville.
Perhaps in a tournament to determine the first women's tag team champions?
The Miz vs. Cesaro
Days before The Miz teams with Shane McMahon to challenge The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Hollywood A-Lister battled Cesaro in singles action, with McMahon and Sheamus at ringside to make for an explosive situation.
A brief distraction from Sheamus early allowed Cesaro to take an early upper hand but Miz turned the tables and sent the Swiss Superman scurrying to the sanctuary of the arena floor.
After the break, Miz unloaded on his opponent with a series of "YES!" kicks, which the fans cheered along to. Ultimately, though, it was Sheamus sending McMahon into the barricade and interfering on behalf of his partner that allowed Cesaro to deliver The Neutralizer for the pinfall victory.
After the match, at ringside, Sheamus blasted McMahon with a nasty Brogue Kick. The tag team champions placed Miz on the announce table and delivered a nasty double powerbomb to McMahon, sending him crashing into his partner and through the table.
The champions stood tall to end the segment.
Result
Cesaro defeated Miz
Grade
A
Analysis
The McMahon-Miz team still does nothing for this writer but the post-match angle here at least gave Sunday's tag title contest a big boost in the heat department. Now, the babyfaces have a reason to be pissed of and seek revenge rather than the goofy "best in the world" claims they have been making for months.
The Bar looked dangerous and focused rather then jokes, like last week.
What once felt like an excuse to put over the challengers no longer looks like a powder puff affair.
Mr. McMahon Moderates AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan's Face-to-Face
Just five days before the WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon moderated a face-to-face showdown between challenger AJ Styles and titleholder Daniel Bryan.
The CEO of WWE hyped the title bout before Bryan launched into a rant, criticizing AJ for using his fame for money instead of good. He reminded everyone that he is not The People's Champion but, rather, The Planet's Champion.
Styles responded, accusing Bryan of going against everything he ever believed in all for the sake of the WWE title.
Tired of the back-and-forth, McMahon ordered Bryan to leave the arena floor and get in the ring. The champion's response? Continued insults, including those directed at the boss.
Styles took the face-to-face to the arena floor, where he brawled with Bryan. He teed off on the champion and teased a Phenomenal Forearm but Bryan used McMahon as a shield. The distraction allowed Bryan to deliver the running knee to end the segment.
Grade
B-
Analysis
The promo from Bryan was spectacular, elevating the grade past average, but the promo itself amounted to little more than what we already established through weeks of promo segments.
It was repetitive and did nothing to add any real hype to the upcoming championship clash at a time when Styles vs. Bryan, no matter how good the in-ring product may be, is far from the most anticipated bout on the Royal Rumble card.
Mustafa Ali vs. Samoa Joe
A week after Samoa Joe beat down Mustafa Ali and left him lying, the two met in singles competition.
Ali took the fight to Joe, seeking vengeance after last week's attack. A high-flying maneuver countered by Joe left Ali reeling ahead of the commercial.
The Samoan Submission Machine brutalized Ali, overwhelming him with his strength and fury. A charge into the corner, though, allowed Ali to mount a comeback. He launched himself out of the timekeeper's position and onto Joe, unloading on his rival.
Back in the ring, Ali set him up for the 045 but Joe cut him off. Moments later, The Coquina Clutch finished for the submission victory.
Result
Joe defeated Ali
Grade
B
Analysis
This felt like the beginning of a rivalry that has legs, this being only the first chapter.
Joe winning here is the right move if the eventual outcome is an Ali victory. Of course, this could all be a placeholder for both guys until the Royal Rumble is over, after which their paths toward WrestleMania will become more apparent.
Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade continued Tuesday in a Best 2-Out-Of-3 Falls match.
Andrade scored the first fall of the match, delivering a top rope powerbomb and stacking his Hall of Fame-worthy opponent up for a pinfall.
Mysterio answered moments later with a sunset flip bomb to even the score at one-fall apiece.
Late in the match, Andrade drew heat for mocking the late Eddie Guerrero, something that fueled Mysterio in his fight for victory. Unfortunately, before either man could net that elusive third fall, Samoa Joe hit the ring and delivered a big apron powerbomb to Mysterio.
The match was thrown out.
After the bell, Joe attacked both Superstars before cutting a promo that promised victory Sunday. Then, from out of nowhere, Randy Orton returned and dropped Joe with an RKO.
The Viper, having struck, stood tall to close out the show.
Result
No Contest
Grade
B
Analysis
What was another strong in-ring performance from Mysterio and Andrade was ruined by Joe's interference and what was another generic "I'm going to win the Royal Rumble" promo that could have been saved for the moments after his victory over Mustafa Ali.
Randy Orton's return, while unexpected, felt like a forced reminder that he is actually in Sunday's match despite being M.I.A. since losing to AJ Styles a few weeks back.
A disappointing conclusion to the show, it was only a slight miss on a night full of strong booking and storytelling.