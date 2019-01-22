Luka Doncic Powers Balanced Mavericks Past Clippers

Glenn James/Getty Images

Luka Doncic had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-98 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

DeAndre Jordan added 13 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for the 21-26 Mavs, who broke a four-game losing skid.

Patrick Beverley had 16 points and nine rebounds for the 25-22 Clips, who have lost six of seven.

Giving Dennis Smith Jr. Chance to Succeed Is Win-Win for Mavs

Dennis Smith Jr. news and rumors have been flying across the NBA landscape over the past few weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic were interested in dealing for Smith. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported that Smith was "open" to a deal. The New York Knicks apparently inquired about a preseason trade, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com also reported the following: "Smith has recently expressed that he hopes to be traded, and he is frustrated with his role, as Rookie of the Year front-runner Luka Doncic has seized the reins of the offense and has had friction with coach Rick Carlisle, sources said."

Smith was out with what the team officially deemed an illness for three games. Per MacMahon, though, "Carlisle acknowledged on his weekly radio show Friday that 'business stuff' was behind the absence of Smith."

All of that talk could be for nothing, however, as the team and Smith seem to have patched up enough problems for him to play. He got the start and amassed 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.

Here are the facts of the case regarding Smith and whether or not the Mavs should look to strike a deal.

First, he's 21 years old and has fewer than 100 professional games on his resume.

Second, the former NC State star was the ninth overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

Third, he's shown to be productive (14.4 points and 4.8 assists in 29.1 minutes per game for his career leading into Tuesday) and has even improved his shooting year to year (39.5 to 44.3 percent).

Yes, this is Doncic's team right now, as the surefire Rookie of the Year looks like an All-Star with his 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists entering the Clippers game. And the Doncic-Smith pairing may not work out considering both need the ball in their hands.

But the Mavs should give the pairing more of a chance to work out. The Mavs invested too much in a lottery pick—a talented and explosive one at that—to just give up.

If Smith and Doncic end up playing better together, then the Mavs could have a core to work with for years. If not, then the Mavs can hope Smith's game improves (and therefore his trade value) and net a good package in a deal.

Ultimately, the Mavs are playing with house money, and Smith isn't in a bad spot either. There's no rush for the Mavs to trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline.

What's Next?

The Mavs play the second matchup of a three-game homestand on Friday versus the Detroit Pistons.

Los Angeles will continue its four-game road swing at the Miami Heat on Wednesday.