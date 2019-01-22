Former Kent State RB Jerry Flowers Suing NCAA over Long-Term Concussion Effects

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Kent State running back Jerry Flowers is reportedly suing the NCAA for allegedly concealing concussion information.

TMZ Sports reported the news Tuesday, noting Flowers—who played at Kent State in 2005—and at least one other person are suing for more than $5 million for fraud, negligence and breach of contract. Flowers said he suffered "numerous concussions" as a player and now has "several symptoms indicative of long-term brain and neurocognitive injuries."

He believes he suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The lawsuit alleges the NCAA both concealed data regarding the long-term effects of concussions and didn't properly warn players that the helmets used weren't fully protective against concussions.

Flowers tallied 304 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards and three total touchdowns during his freshman season in 2005.

This comes after Tim Evans of the Indianapolis Star reported in November a federal lawsuit representing former Anderson University player Jeffrey Williams and other student-athletes was filed against the NCAA and alleged the organization sacrificed student-athlete safety "in favor of profits and self-promotion" when it came to head injuries.

Evans noted the NCAA previously reached a $75 million settlement for a class-action concussion case but is still facing multiple lawsuits over its handling of head injuries and alleged failure to protect student-athletes.