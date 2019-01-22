2019 Super Bowl Prop Bets: Gladys Knight National Anthem, Maroon 5 Halftime Odds

Jeff Martin/Associated Press

After Pink broke a three-year streak of the national anthem lasting longer than two minutes at Super Bowl 52, Gladys Knight could top that mark again at Super Bowl 53 on February 3 in Atlanta.

Pink's rendition of the national anthem last year ended at 1:53 and was the shortest since Kelly Clarkson performed it in 1:34 at Super Bowl 46, so oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark have set this year's total much lower at 1:45 on the Super Bowl prop bets , with the over a solid favorite at -160 (bet $160 to win $100).

The longest national anthem on record dating back to Super Bowl 40 was sung by Alicia Keys at 2:35 while other R&B performers such as Jennifer Hudson (2:10) and Aretha Franklin with Aaron Neville (2:09) also had no problem topping two minutes. With Knight fitting into that category too, the seven-time Grammy Award-winner and Atlanta native is expected to live up to her nickname as the "Empress of Soul" by stretching it out.

If you think Knight will finish in less than 1:45, the under is worth +120 (bet $100 to win $120).

At halftime, pop rock band Maroon 5 will headline the festivities with rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi from Outkast joining them on stage. The favorite for first song performed on the Super Bowl halftime show odds is "One More Night" at +300 followed by "Makes Me Wonder" (+500) and "Sugar" (+550).

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has a couple props of his own for Super Bowl 53, as bettors can wager on the color of his top and whether or not he will wear a hat. Black is the favorite for the color of his top at -200 with any other color a +150 underdog. The hat prop is nearly a pick'em, with "No" a slight -130 favorite over "Yes" (-110).

The strongest favorite for the halftime show is Levine singing the song "Mic Jack" with Big Boi at -400. If you do not believe that will happen, you can bet "No" at +250. And if you think Aguilera will make an appearance, you can also get +250 on that possibility.

The New England Patriots, set as the early betting favorites on the 2019 Super Bowl odds , will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's championship contest.

