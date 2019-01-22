Thiago Silva Thinks 'It Is Over' for Adrien Rabiot at PSG

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Thiago Silva doesn't believe Adrien Rabiot's apparent decision to leave Paris Saint-German is the wrong one, but he does think it's a "shame."

Silva urged the Ligue 1 giants to act in the transfer market as Rabiot has made his mind up about his future, per Telefoot (h/t the Daily Mail): "I am not saying it is a mistake. I think Adrien and PSG have both decided. It is a shame as he is a good boy, but he has chosen and we must respect it. Now we need a new midfielder as I think it is over with Adrien."

The Mail report noted how midfield playmaker Rabiot is expected to let his deal expire before leaving the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. Barcelona are favourites for the 23-year-old's signature, but Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also mentioned as suitors.

It's a complex situation, with the player training separately from the first team. Rabiot has even appealed to a disciplinary committee to let him return to working alongside senior players, according to Sport.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Rabiot's complaint has been endorsed by the National Professional Footballers' Union (UNFP) of France. Union director Stephane Burchkalter told Goal's Benjamin Quarez that Rabiot "should be automatically returned" to working with his regular team-mates.

However Rabiot's situation finally resolves itself in the coming months, Silva is right to point out PSG's obvious need to replace a player of such quality.

Les Parisiens are well-stocked in midfield as a whole, although the squad does lack guile in central areas. Italy international Marco Verratti is still an astute schemer, but 33-year-old Lassana Diarra is more of a holding player.

Meanwhile, precocious trio Christopher Nkunku, Antoine Bernede and Stanley Nsoki lack experience.



PSG have been looking at options during the January transfer window, including Everton enforcer Idrissa Gueye, per L'Equipe (h/t Mark Thompson of Football Whispers, Sky Sports).

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Watford powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure has also been linked with a move to the French capital.

While both are competent players, PSG need a midfielder with Rabiot's comfort in possession. Replacing his artful technique and eye for a pass will be vital, particularly given the expansive style of play favoured by manager Thomas Tuchel.