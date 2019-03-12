Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Saints Contract Expected Despite Dolphins Interest

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints saw enough from Teddy Bridgewater last season to reward their backup quarterback with a new contract.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the 26-year-old is expected to re-sign with the Saints despite having a "bigger deal on the table" from the Miami Dolphins.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

After two promising years to begin his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater is still trying to get an opportunity to start for a team since returning from a major knee injury suffered during the 2016 preseason.

The Louisville product has appeared in six games over the past three seasons, including one start for the Saints in the 2018 regular-season finale. He started last season with the New York Jets, creating buzz during the preseason by going 28-of-38 for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in four games.

The Saints wound up acquiring Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick in August for a 2019 third-round draft pick. He provided insurance in case something happened to Drew Brees, who wound up having an MVP-caliber season.

As for what he hoped to accomplish this offseason in pursuit of a new contract from a team, he emphasized his desire to keep improving.

"Trying to become a better player and continue to find ways to make an impact in this league," Bridgewater told reporters in January. "That's my focus right now."

The Saints believe in his ability to make an impact in 2019. The former first-round pick completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2014-15 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater will again be second on the depth chart behind Brees, but he remains in a situation with one of the NFC's best teams and a chance to compete for a Super Bowl after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season.