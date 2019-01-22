Christen Press Leads United States to 1-0 Friendly Win over Spain

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States women's national team bounced back from a recent defeat to France, with the visitors winning 1-0 against Spain in an international friendly in Alicante on Tuesday.

Christen Press' wonderful solo strike was the difference, with the Californian scoring after 54 minutes.

Press was the outstanding talent on the pitch, but Spain showed they could be a dark horse at the forthcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

United States Respond Positively After France Defeat

The recent loss to France had American fans worried, but the U.S. bounced back against a cultured Spanish team.

Spain comfortably qualified for the forthcoming Women's World Cup, winning all eight of their qualification matches in style.

La Roja were the current world champions' equals in the first half, but the U.S. upped their work rate just as the Spaniards began to flag with fatigue.

An incredible sprint and run from Press broke the deadlock after the 30-year-old's shot was deflected into the net in the second half.

Caitlin Murray of ESPN hailed the strike:

Press continued to link well with Alex Morgan, and the pair were dangerous as Spain deserted their principles of possession football.

This was the first time the nations had met in the women's game, and Spain will have learned much against their illustrious opponents.

Morgan was impressive as she worked tirelessly in attack, but the forward was denied a goal after seeing an effort disallowed for offside in the first half.

The belief was present from the U.S. as the match progressed, and the penetration that was clearly missing against France was evident.

The U.S. continued to endeavour to score a second, and they were the better side against a less experienced team.

Spain showed they could be contenders in the years ahead, but for now the U.S. remain a cut above their standard.

What's Next?

The U.S. feature against Japan in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup in Chester, Pennsylvania on February 27. Spain are next in action at the Women's World Cup in France as they face South Africa on June 8.