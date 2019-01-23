Pro Bowl Teams 2019: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC Rosters

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After a thrilling weekend of NFL playoff action, football fans will have a chance to catch their collective breaths this week as the Pro Bowl takes center stage.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Players from the four representatives from the Los Angeles Rams and two representatives from the New England Patriots have been replaced on the Pro Bowl rosters, along with a slew of others who will forego the event as a result of various injuries.

After so much roster shuffling, the following provides an updated look at the full AFC and NFC rosters, complete with all the latest roster replacements as of Jan. 22.

A few notes before we get started to better understand the rosters:

Starters at each position are listed in bold.

Players who will forego the event are marked with a "*" symbol.

Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a "#" symbol.

AFC

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; *Philip Rivers, Chargers; *Tom Brady, Patriots; #Andrew Luck, Colts; #Deshaun Watson, Texans

RB: James Conner, Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Chargers; *Phillip Lindsay, Broncos; #Lamar Miller, Texans

FB: Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)

WR: *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans); Tyreek Hill (Chiefs); *Antonio Brown (Steelers); Keenan Allen (Chargers); #JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers); #Jarvis Landry (Dolphins)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs); Eric Ebron (Colts); #Jared Cook (Raiders)

T: Taylor Lewan (Titans); Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers); Eric Fisher (Chiefs)



G: *David DeCastro (Steelers); Mashal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers); Mike Pouncey (Chargers)

DE: *J.J. Watt (Texans); DE Myles Garrett (Browns); Melvin Ingram (Chargers); Calais Campbell (Jaguars)

DT: *Geno Atkins (Bengals); *Jurrell Casey (Titans); Cameron Heyward (Steelers), #Kyle Williams (Bills); Brandon Williams (Ravens)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos); *Jadeveon Clowney (Texans); Dee Ford (Chiefs); #T.J. Watt (Steelers)

ILB: C.J. Mosley (Ravens); Benardrick McKinney (Texans)

CB: Xavien Howard (Dolphins); Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars); Stephon Gilmore (Patriots); Denzel Ward (Browns)



FS: Derwin James (Chargers); Eric Weddle (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)

K: Jason Myers (Jets)

LS: Casey Kreiter (Broncos)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: Andre Roberts (Jets)

ST: Adrian Phillips (Chargers)

NFC

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

QB: *Drew Brees (Saints); *Jared Goff (Rams); *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Russell Wilson (Seahawks); #Mitch Trubisky (Bears); #Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

RB: *Todd Gurley (Rams); Saquon Barkley (Giants); Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys); #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons); *Michael Thomas (Saints); Adam Thielen (Vikings); Davante Adams (Packers); #Mike Evans (Buccaneers); #Amari Cooper (Cowboys)

TE: *Zach Ertz (Eagles); George Kittle (49ers); #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

T: *Tyron Smith (Cowboys); *Terron Armstead (Saints); Trent Williams (Redskins); #Lane Johnson (Eagles); #Charles Leno (Bears)

G: *Zack Martin (Cowboys); *Brandon Brooks (Eagles); Trai Turner (Panthers); #Andrus Peat (Saints); #Larry Warford (Saints)

C: Alex Mack (Falcons); *Max Unger (Saints); #Cody Whitehair (Bears)

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints); DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys); Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams); *Fletcher Cox (Eagles); Akiem Hicks (Bears); #DeForest Buckner (49ers); #Kawann Short (Panthers)

OLB: *Khalil Mack (Bears); Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins); Anthony Barr (Vikings), #Olivier Vernon (Giants)

ILB: *Luke Kuechly (Panthers); Bobby Wagner (Seahawks); #Leighton Vander Esch (Cowboys)

CB: Kyle Fuller (Bears); Patrick Peterson (Cardinals); Darius Slay (Lions); Byron Jones (Cowboys)

FS: Eddie Jackson (Bears); Harrison Smith (Vikings)

SS: *Landon Collins (Giants); #Malcolm Jenkins (Eagles)

K: Aldrick Rosas (Giants)

LS: Don Muhlbach (Lions)

P: Michael Dickson (Seahawks)

RS: Tarik Cohen (Bears)

ST: *Cory Littleton (Rams); #Michael Thomas (Giants)

Notes

Of the six quarterbacks initially named to the two rosters, only Patrick Mahomes will actually be playing in the Pro Bowl. However, tight end Travis Kelce will not be making the trip after the Chiefs were ousted in the AFC title game.

Interestingly, with Rams running back Todd Gurley headed to the Super Bowl, the door opened for Saints running back Alvin Kamara to fill his spot on the roster after Gurley and the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC title game. Kamara was among the biggest snubs from the initial roster release.

Another notable snub—Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch—was also rectified when he replaced Panthers veteran Luke Kuechly on the NFC roster.

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams has already announced his retirement, but first, he'll play in one more Pro Bowl after he was selected to replace Jurrell Casey of the Titans on the AFC roster. It's the sixth Pro Bowl selection for the 35-year-old Williams.