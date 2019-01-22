Manny Pacquiao: Floyd Mayweather 'Better Stay Retired' If He Can't Reach My Level

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao attempted to use a little reverse psychology to lure Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement.

Mayweather had a front-row seat for Pacquiao's unanimous-decision victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday, which fueled speculation over a possible rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao down the road.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Pacquiao said Mayweather would be better off staying out of the ring if he doesn't feel up to the challenge of a return bout: "He came into my dressing room before, said good luck. I'm still here in boxing. I want to fight the best fighters out there. If he cannot fight on my level, he better stay retired."

During his press conference after beating Broner, Pacquiao told reporters he'd be open to boxing Mayweather again. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe threw some cold water on the prospect, though.

"He's retired," Ellerbe said of Mayweather, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. "He has no interest in doing that. It's not always about the money, believe it or not. What more can the man do? He doesn't have the motivation, the desire. He's living his best life, traveling, running his multiple businesses, spending his hard-earned winnings."

As Ellerbe argued, Mayweather stands to gain little by committing to another pay-per-view date with Pacquiao. He defeated Pacquiao pretty soundly in May 2015, though Pacquiao would likely argue his shoulder injury had something to do with that.

The fight itself wasn't received well either, so fans aren't exactly champing at the bit for another go-round.

Mayweather hasn't fought since August 2017, when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor. He then collected $9 million after beating Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of a three-round exhibition on New Year's Eve. For all intents and purposes, it appears Mayweather's career is done.

Pacquiao told Mannix he hopes to fight in May or June. Maybe his comments in that interview will push Mayweather's buttons enough to coax Mayweather out of retirement.