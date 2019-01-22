Tom Brady's 'Baddest Motherf--ker' Quote Printed on Bottom of 26,000 Beer Cans

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's self-proclaimed nickname has been immortalized.

Brady was in the headlines this past week after NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported that the five-time Super Bowl champion walked into the Patriots locker room during the week leading up to the 2019 AFC Championship Game and dubbed himself "the baddest motherf--ker on the planet."

Well, Brady backed up that talk by leading New England to a 37-31 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, clinching his ninth career Super Bowl berth. And now, per ESPN's Field Yates, the folks at Massachusetts' Tree House Brewing Co. are paying their respects to No. 12:

Wonder what they'll do if Brady delivers a sixth Lombardi Trophy.