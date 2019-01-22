Carmelo Anthony Rumors: 'Might Have to Be Amended' Before Approval

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls are still waiting to finalize their trade involving Carmelo Anthony due to a discrepancy involving another player in the deal.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the teams might have to amend the trade due to a "discrepancy" involving the rights to an international player.

Stein noted the deal is expected to be approved Tuesday, but the discrepancy is a key reason why the NBA didn't approve it before the Rockets submitted the necessary advanced notice.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the Bulls agreed to acquire Anthony from Houston, but Chicago is likely to waive or trade the 10-time All-Star prior to the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Rockets are likely to receive a heavily-protected second-round draft pick from Chicago.

Since Monday was the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Wojnarowski noted teams have to notify the NBA offices about terms of a possible trade by 6 p.m. ET on the business day before a holiday.

If the trade becomes official, Anthony will be on his fourth team since the start of last season. He was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks in July before agreeing to a contract buyout to sign with the Rockets.

In 10 games with Houston, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.