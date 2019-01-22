Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli to Return in Early March After Hamstring Injury

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dele Alli is set to miss significant action after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the England international will be out until March with a hamstring injury.

The club announced the player's latest status via their official Twitter account, with Alli joining Harry Kane on the sidelines for the weeks ahead.

Alli suffered the injury in the 2-1 win at Fulham in the Premier League, exiting the game with four minutes remaining after scoring Spurs' equaliser.

The midfielder was expected to shoulder a portion of scoring burden in the weeks ahead, with Kane also expected to be missing until March.

The injury concerns could force the north London side into the January transfer market. Spurs failed to buy last summer, leaving them short of top-class replacements in their squad.

Fernando Llorente could now see himself given an extended run in the starting XI, but Alli would have given manager Mauricio Pochettino dynamic options in the box. The Argentinian coach might have to dramatically change his tactics as his side struggles without their superstars.