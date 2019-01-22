Alvin Kamara Named 2019 Pro Bowl Replacement for Todd Gurley

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named as the 2019 Pro Bowl replacement for Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley.

Gurley will not participate in the exhibition because the Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

A third-round pick in 2017, Kamara has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

He had a strong case to be a Pro Bowler when the rosters initially came out. The versatile New Orleans star piled up 883 yards and 14 touchdowns (which ranked second in the NFL behind only Gurley) on the ground and hauled in 81 receptions for 709 yards and four more scores.

He also saw time on special teams, averaging 31.5 yards on kickoff returns and 6.8 yards on punt returns.

When he was left off the initial roster, the 23-year-old couldn't help but laugh:

Still, Kamara has to be disappointed he'll be available for the Pro Bowl after the Saints' season ended with a controversial 26-23 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Kamara was not the only New Orleans player selected to the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday. Offensive guards Andrus Peat (replacing the Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Brooks) and Larry Warford (replacing the Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin) have also been added. Meanwhile, Chicago Bears offensive linemen Charles Leno Jr. and Cody Whitehair will replace Saints linemen Terron Armstead and Max Unger.