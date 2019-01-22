Remembering the Night Kobe Bryant Scored 81 Points

Wilt Chamberlain's record of 100 points scored in one NBA game may never be broken. But on this day in 2006, Kobe Bryant gave Wilt a run for his money. Watch above to relive Bryant's career night on its 13th anniversary.


