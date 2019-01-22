Kevin-Prince Boateng Hails 'Incredible' Barcelona Move

David Ramos/Getty Images

Kevin-Prince Boateng has said it is "an incredible feeling" to have secured a move to Barcelona despite acknowledging his awareness that he will not be a starter at the club.

The Blaugrana have signed him on loan from Sassuolo for the rest of the season to act as a back-up to striker Luis Suarez.

The Camp Nou giants have an option to sign him permanently for £7.1 million in the summer, and Boateng, 31, said at his presentation on Tuesday that he is keen to stay at Barca for a number of years, per Marca:



"This is a test and I know I haven't arrived as a starter, but I want to play well and stay for many years, that's my goal. At almost 32 years old, the role of a No. 9 is perfect for me. It's important to have a player like me in the team because I have other attributes.

"It's an incredible feeling to be here. Yesterday I was sad because I was happy in Sassuolo, but this was a great opportunity and I couldn't say no. I wanted to come to Barcelona, as soon as I heard of their interest I spoke to my agent. It's a dream and a great honour, I'm very happy."

Born in Berlin, Boateng played his youth international football for Germany before opting to play for Ghana at senior level.

He has enjoyed an incredibly varied club career, and it came as a surprise to many that he has ended up at Barca:

He has never been the most prolific of goalscorers. Boateng's most successful recent campaign came with Las Palmas in 2016-17, when he netted 10 goals in 28 La Liga appearances.

At Eintracht Frankfurt last season, the forward scored six Bundesliga goals in 31 games, and he managed four in 13 outings in Serie A for Sassuolo before making the switch to Barca.

Boateng also previously revealed he would pick Real Madrid over Barcelona if he had to choose between the two Spanish giants:

At his presentation, he was questioned about those comments and made it clear his allegiances now lie with his new club, per Marca: "I'm a Barcelona player, and the best player in the world, in any world, is [Lionel] Messi."