Pro Bowl 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and NFL Players Pool

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We're down to just one meaningful game in the 2018-19 NFL season, Super Bowl LIII. However, the Super Bowl isn't the only game left, because the league's all-stars will take the field in Orlando, Florida for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl.

While the Pro Bowl isn't going to garner nearly as much attention as the following Sunday's game, it does provide one final opportunity for fans to see some of their favorite players in action. For the players, it offers up a chance to play with their top peers in a fun, light environment—and a chance to earn a little extra cash.

Pro Bowl winners take home $70,000, while players on the losing side pocket $35,000.

Here's everything you need to know to enjoy this year's Pro Bowl the viewing schedule and latest buzz.

2019 NFL Pro Bowl

Who: AFC vs. NFC

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, January 27 at 3 p.m. ET

National TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC and WatchESPN

Rosters

We've already seen quite a bit of change from the original Pro Bowl rosters. Players like Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown have already pulled out, and injured players like Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay have had to drop out. Obviously, members of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots—including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Rams running back Todd Gurley and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald—won't be participating.

Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, both of which lost on Sunday, have opted out as well.

This means players like Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper are late additions to the game.

The full list of AFC and NFC players can be found here.

Format and Rule Variances



You may have noticed that there was no fantasy Pro Bowl draft this year. This is because the NFL has decided to return to the conference versus conference format back in 2017.

Some rules in the Pro Bowl are different from those in order to increase player safety. There will be no kickoffs in the game, as teams will instead start at the 25 yard line after each score. Each quarter will have hits own two-minute warning.

In order to protect the quarterback, defenses are not allowed to blitz, while intentional grounding is legal. Offenses are required to have a running back and a fullback in the formation at all times. All blocks below the waist are illegal.

Chargers, Cowboys Staffs to Coach Pro Bowl

The additions of Prescott and Cooper to the NFC roster makes for an interesting dynamic because Jason Garrett and the Cowboys coaching staff will be handling the coaching duties. They'll join running back Ezekiel Elliott, cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch as Cowboys on the field.

The Dallas staff won't include former offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, who was recently fired. Kellen Moore has emerged as a top candidate for the job, but nothing has been made official.

On the AFC's side, head coach Anthony Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers staff will handle the coaching. They'll have many of their players—including center Mike Pouncey, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram and safety Derwin James—on the field as well.

Fan Interaction Will be a Theme

If you're fortunate enough to actually be in Orlando for the game, you may be in for a treat. The NFL has placed extra emphasis on the fan experience in recent years—which is a big part of why the game is no longer annually held in Hawaii.

The fan experience will again be a central theme this year.

"What we tried to do is learn from the last two years and create a number of new fan activities and family-friendly activities that go beyond where we were in the past," NFL senior vice president Peter O'Reilly said, per Steven Ruiz of the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

Fan-oriented events kick off on Wednesday with the Pro Bowl Experience and the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. There will be open practices for fans during the week, a celebrity flag football game on Friday and a Pro Bowl pep rally on Saturday.

A full list of scheduled events can be found here.