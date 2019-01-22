Nicolo Zaniolo Agent Talks AS Roma Renewal Amid Real Madrid, Arsenal Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

The agent of AS Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo has played down rumours linking the teenager with Arsenal and Real Madrid, saying he doesn't expect any problems with his contract renewal in the Italian capital.

The former Fiorentina and Inter Milan midfielder has been one of Serie A's top revelations this season and his representative, Claudio Vigorelli, told Tele Radio Stereo (h/t Football Italia) he believes talks will go smoothly: "I don't think there will be any problems with his renewal. I can say we haven't met the club yet, but I think everything will be alright."

Per the report, both the Gunners and Los Blancos are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old. Online journalist Pagine Romaniste added any agreement between the two parties will not involve a release clause.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Zaniolo joined Roma from Inter Milan as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the Italian fashion capital. While the youngster was regarded as something of an afterthought in the deal, he has blossomed in Rome, quickly establishing himself as a star for the future.

Inter aren't the only club who will rue letting him walk, per Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern:

Zaniolo has already drawn comparisons to Manchester United star Paul Pogba for his blend of size and technique. Per Football Italia's Andrea Tallarita, they're about the same height, and like Pogba he uses his great strength and quick feet to keep hold of the ball.

He has flashed his creativity in dangerous areas, most notably when he scored a goal-of-the-season contender in the win over Sassuolo:

He made his debut in the UEFA Champions League against European champions Real Madrid and did everything he could to impress Los Blancos. It's not hard to see why he's been linked with the Spanish giants considering the two strong performances he had against them.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Mirror's James Whaling) reported Arsenal took note of the teenager during a scouting trip for Cengiz Under. While the Gunners were said to be interested in the Turk, it was his team-mate who stole the show.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Roma have placed a strong emphasis on youth of late―the signings of Under, Justin Kluivert and Patrik Schick are examples―and will do what they can to keep hold of their latest budding star.

They have a reputation for cashing in when the price is right, however, parting with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Nainggolan in recent years.

Zaniolo's value is rising swiftly so the Giallorossi will likely be cautious. A summer move seems unlikely, but the youngster has made several changes already early in his brief career, so nothing is off the table.