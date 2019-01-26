WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Results: Ciampa vs Black and Highlights, Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

NXT has an impressive record of pretty much always delivering quality shows each and every time, so going into TakeOver: Phoenix, all the hype was certainly there once more.

The card had a lot of potential behind it with every title on the line and some of the brand's hottest performers set to do battle, as well as the announcement of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards winners.

Whether they were most excited to see Shayna Baszler put the NXT Women's Championship on the line as collateral against Bianca Belair's undefeated streak, Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black to do battle once more or anything else, it seemed fans were in for a treat.

Now that the event has passed and the dust has settled, it's time for us to break down what stood out as the pros and cons of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.