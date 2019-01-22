B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Players Celebrate MLK Day with BHM Edition Shoes, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Players Celebrate MLK Day with BHM Edition Shoes, MoreJanuary 22, 2019
There were 11 games on a full NBA schedule Monday, which meant fans had the chance to see plenty of impressive kicks in action.
Here is a look at some of the best.
LeBron James Makes a Statement with the Nike LeBron 16 "Equality"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives on #MLKDay wearing the Nike LeBron 16 “Equality” tonight. https://t.co/DekEp9FCux
Detailed Look at LeBron's Footwear Tonight
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @KingJames’ #MLKDay #NBAKicks! #LakeShow 👟: Nike LeBron 16 “Equality” https://t.co/60xzLT5fRK
Russell Westbrook Breaks Out a Player-Exclusive Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 for MLK Day
Detailed Look at the Jordan Jumpman Hustle "BHM" Worn by Tim Hardaway Jr.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@T_HardJR wearing the Jordan Jumpman Hustle “BHM” against the Thunder. https://t.co/PpkdSpUKVG
Paul George Debuts the Nike PG 3 "BHM" in Madison Square Garden
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Yg_Trece in the Nike PG 3 “Black History Month” against the Knicks. https://t.co/ebI2rB0zId
Allonzo Trier Goes with the Rare "Invisibility Cloak" Kobe 7
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ISO_ZO wearing the Nike Kobe 7 “Invisibility Cloak” against the Thunder. https://t.co/oS6EZt2ZzE
Frank Ntilikina Stays with the Auto-Lacing Adapt BB
Langston Galloway Spreads the Importance of MLK Day with Custom Q4 Sneakers
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@LangGalloway10 celebrating #MLKDay with his @Q4SPORTS sneakers. https://t.co/sWxO8rnDol
Dennis Schroder with the KD 6 "USA" Against the Knicks
Luka Doncic Sticking with the Nike iD PG 2
Martin Luther King Day Custom Hardens for Trae Young
D'Angelo Russell Stays Hot Wearing the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dloading brought out the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 against the Kings. https://t.co/vv0kSB2Azf
De'Aaron Fox Brings Out the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "BHM" for MLK Day
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Nike Kobe 9 Elite “BHM” for @swipathefox against Brooklyn. https://t.co/vJRDN7y1oC
PJ Tucker with a Special Custom by the Shoe Surgeon
A Variety of Details on This Year's Black History Month Nike Hyperdunk X
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A detailed look at @MarcGasol wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X “BHM” against New Orleans. https://t.co/YBTowCraaw
Kyrie Irving Plays in the Nike Kyrie 5 "Black History Month"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Nike Kyrie 5 “BHM” for @KyrieIrving tonight against Miami. https://t.co/ZGcHh4eFvY
The Low Version of the Nike Hyperdunk X
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @jarenjacksonjr’s #MLKDay #NBAKicks in Memphis! #GrindCity https://t.co/2Phwm6QC4y
PJ Tucker Goes with Nike LeBron 3 in Philly
Kenneth Faried Wears Pharrell Collaboration in Rockets Debut
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KennethFaried35 makes his Rockets debut in the @Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW X. https://t.co/UevpMyi0wJ
The Beard Wears Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Against the Sixers
KD with an Interesting Warm-Up Routine While Debuting the "BHM" Nike KD11
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 warming up in the Nike KD11 “Black History Month” against the Lakers. 📹 @NBA https://t.co/VMhlEH1rOe
KD x Black History Month
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @KDTrey5’s #NBAKicks in LA! #DubNation 👟: Nike KD 11 “BHM” https://t.co/0bWtVEg0tD
Lance Stephenson Breaks Out Air Jordan 11 "Pantone" Against Golden State
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance wearing the Air Jordan 11 “Pantone” against the Warriors. https://t.co/4u1yHZrZJT
There are only four games on the Tuesday docket, although players such as Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic will have the opportunity to impress with their kicks choices.
Report: Bulls to Cut Melo After Trading for Him