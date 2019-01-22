B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Players Celebrate MLK Day with BHM Edition Shoes, More

There were 11 games on a full NBA schedule Monday, which meant fans had the chance to see plenty of impressive kicks in action.

Here is a look at some of the best.

         

LeBron James Makes a Statement with the Nike LeBron 16 "Equality"

         

Detailed Look at LeBron's Footwear Tonight

        

Russell Westbrook Breaks Out a Player-Exclusive Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 for MLK Day

          

Detailed Look at the Jordan Jumpman Hustle "BHM" Worn by Tim Hardaway Jr.

         

Paul George Debuts the Nike PG 3 "BHM" in Madison Square Garden

          

Allonzo Trier Goes with the Rare "Invisibility Cloak" Kobe 7

         

Frank Ntilikina Stays with the Auto-Lacing Adapt BB

        

Langston Galloway Spreads the Importance of MLK Day with Custom Q4 Sneakers

        

Dennis Schroder with the KD 6 "USA" Against the Knicks

        

Luka Doncic Sticking with the Nike iD PG 2

        

Martin Luther King Day Custom Hardens for Trae Young

        

D'Angelo Russell Stays Hot Wearing the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5

         

De'Aaron Fox Brings Out the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "BHM" for MLK Day

       

        

PJ Tucker with a Special Custom by the Shoe Surgeon

       

A Variety of Details on This Year's Black History Month Nike Hyperdunk X

        

Kyrie Irving Plays in the Nike Kyrie 5 "Black History Month"

        

The Low Version of the Nike Hyperdunk X

         

       

PJ Tucker Goes with Nike LeBron 3 in Philly

        

Kenneth Faried Wears Pharrell Collaboration in Rockets Debut

        

The Beard Wears Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Against the Sixers

        

KD with an Interesting Warm-Up Routine While Debuting the "BHM" Nike KD11

         

KD x Black History Month

     

Lance Stephenson Breaks Out Air Jordan 11 "Pantone" Against Golden State

          

There are only four games on the Tuesday docket, although players such as Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic will have the opportunity to impress with their kicks choices.

