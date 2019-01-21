Super Bowl 53 MVP Odds: Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley Betting Favorites

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is favored to add a Super Bowl MVP to his already incredible list of accomplishments.

B/R Betting shared the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from Bovada, and Brady is the favorite at +110 (bet $100 to win $110). Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff has the second-most favorable odds at +225, and there is a significant drop-off for third (Todd Gurley at +1400) and fourth (Sony Michel at +1600).

Brady stands out as the obvious candidate considering he is going for his sixth Lombardi Trophy and added to his legacy in Sunday's AFC Championship Game by defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a back-and-forth showdown.

The 14-time Pro Bowler directed a touchdown drive with less than two minutes remaining in regulation after his team fell behind by four and didn't even give Mahomes a chance in overtime by leading the Patriots to a touchdown on their only possession of the extra period. He converted three separate 3rd-and-10s in the overtime drive before Rex Burkhead scored the winning touchdown.

Perhaps the most high-risk and high-reward gamble for Super Bowl MVP is Gurley.

The Rams running back was an MVP candidate early in the season and finished with 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns. However, he saw just four carries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, while C.J. Anderson received 16.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic noted the Rams said Gurley was not injured during the game, although he added, "I'm finding that difficult to believe."

There is plenty of value with the Gurley odds if he returns to form and controls the game with his powerful running, but a repeat performance from the game against the Saints would be disappointing for bettors who took the gamble.