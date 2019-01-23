WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Feuds with Biggest WrestleMania 35 Implications

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Despite its lackluster buildup in recent weeks, WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is sure to be a must-see event thanks to the loaded lineup and the usual excitement surrounding how everything will affect the road to WrestleMania 35.

Multiple matches have been rumored for WrestleMania for months, but nothing will be set in stone until the Rumble.

The winners of the men's and women's Rumble matchups will of course give viewers a better idea of who will be vying for what top titles at the spring spectacle, but the rest of the Rumble card shouldn't be overlooked, either.

The Universal Championship match was shaken up significantly just last week when Braun Strowman was bumped from the bout in favor of Finn Balor.

Now, Balor will have his shot at Brock Lesnar, and fans may end with two totally different roads to WrestleMania depending on who reigns supreme in that highly anticipated encounter.

Also, Becky Lynch has been among the most talked about Superstars heading into the Rumble, and her absence from the women's Battle Royal has led to questions regarding her WrestleMania status.

Thus, her match with Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Sunday will be one to watch for as well.

The Royal Rumble will be exciting no matter what happens, but the bouts with the biggest WrestleMania 35 implications will be what makes it such an important event.