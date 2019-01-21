John Cena 'Questionable' for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 with Ankle Injury

STRINGER/Getty Images

John Cena may not be able to compete in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

According to WWE, Cena "appears to have suffered an ankle injury" in last week's Fatal 4-Way match with Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. WWE listed the 16-time world champion as "questionable" for the Rumble.

Although the injury may have originated from that match, WWE reported on its official website Cena tweaked the problem Monday as he was training.

Of course, there's always the chance WWE is casting doubt on Cena's availability for the Rumble with a storyline injury only to make his arrival feel more dramatic. The company's explanation, however, seemingly points to the issue being legitimate.

If this was the plan all along, WWE almost certainly would have had another wrestler attack Cena on Raw Monday night to kick off a long-term feud, rather than announce the injury online without any fanfare.

Given his reputation, Cena is always a threat to win the Royal Rumble match any time he takes part. According to OddsShark, he's +600 to be the last man standing this year, the fourth-best odds in the field.

Now, WWE might have to replace one of the top contenders in the 2019 Rumble with less than a week to go before the event.