John Cena 'Questionable' for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 with Ankle Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

John Cena (R) competes with Triple H (L) during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on April 27, 2018. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
STRINGER/Getty Images

John Cena may not be able to compete in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

According to WWE, Cena "appears to have suffered an ankle injury" in last week's Fatal 4-Way match with Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. WWE listed the 16-time world champion as "questionable" for the Rumble.

Although the injury may have originated from that match, WWE reported on its official website Cena tweaked the problem Monday as he was training.

Of course, there's always the chance WWE is casting doubt on Cena's availability for the Rumble with a storyline injury only to make his arrival feel more dramatic. The company's explanation, however, seemingly points to the issue being legitimate.

If this was the plan all along, WWE almost certainly would have had another wrestler attack Cena on Raw Monday night to kick off a long-term feud, rather than announce the injury online without any fanfare.

Given his reputation, Cena is always a threat to win the Royal Rumble match any time he takes part. According to OddsShark, he's +600 to be the last man standing this year, the fourth-best odds in the field.

Now, WWE might have to replace one of the top contenders in the 2019 Rumble with less than a week to go before the event.

Related

    John Cena (Ankle) Could Miss Royal Rumble

    WWE logo
    WWE

    John Cena (Ankle) Could Miss Royal Rumble

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Preview for Monday Night Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Full Preview for Monday Night Raw

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest on Goldust's Return, Bryan's In-Ring Issue and AEW

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Latest on Goldust's Return, Bryan's In-Ring Issue and AEW

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Weird Predictions for Royal Rumble Matches 😜

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Weird Predictions for Royal Rumble Matches 😜

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report