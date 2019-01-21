UNFP Says PSG Have 'No Right' to Exclude Adrien Rabiot from First-Team Squad

VI-Images/Getty Images

Stephane Burchkalte, the director of the National Professional Footballers' Union (UNFP) of France, has said Paris Saint-Germain have "no right" to exclude Adrien Rabiot from the first-team setup.

Following his refusal to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 side, the midfielder has been left out of the team since early December and has been training with the reserves.

Speaking to Benjamin Quarez of Goal, Burchkalte said the action taken by the French champions is not appropriate as they don't have the facilities to accommodate a squad of professional players aside from those assigned to the first team, which Rabiot is no longer part of:

"When there is no place to train, which is PSG's case, the criteria do not apply, it just means another group cannot be formed. In the case of Rabiot, who has declined to extend his contract which ends at the end of the season, it is not necessary to even consider if this will be a temporary situation.

"No exceptions have been requested, the forming of a second group is now allowed and he should be automatically returned [to the first team]."

It added PSG have "no right" to have taken the steps they have and that the club should look to include Rabiot in the first-team group again within 48 hours.

"If not, the club will be exposed to sanctions, because from a legal point of view PSG have no right to make Rabiot train with the reserves," added Burchkalte. It's even suggested that what PSG are doing "could be compared with harassment."

Speaking ahead of the match with Guingamp last weekend, which PSG won 9-0, manager Thomas Tuchel made it clear there are no plans from the club to consider Rabiot again:

Given the dearth of midfield options the team currently has, it's a big call from the club, even if it appears certain Rabiot will move on at the end of the campaign.

Marco Verratti has been the linchpin of the XI in midfield and Tuchel said following the win over Guingamp that he is "seriously injured." It means defenders Marquinhos and Dani Alves have been drafted in to emergency midfield roles at times this season.

If all was well with Rabiot there's no doubt he'd be in the team, as he is capable of offering defensive presence and attacking tempo:

Should PSG be forced into reintroducing Rabiot then it may give them a high-class midfield option, but it's likely to be an awkward reunion given the player doesn't want to commit his future to the club.

PSG have enough to coast to the Ligue 1 title regardless of whether or not they add new midfielders in January. However, you sense a new face is crucial in this area of the field if they're to challenge for the UEFA Champions League, whether that be a rejuvenated Rabiot or a new acquisition.