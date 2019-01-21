JetBlue Trolls Falcons After Patriots Advance to Super Bowl 53 vs. Rams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

Fans hold up a banner reflecting the third quarter score from the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons from Super Bowl LI during an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The 28-3 meme lives on. Even airlines are getting in on the joke. 

The Atlanta Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and with this year's Super Bowl being hosted in Atlanta—and the Patriots playing in the game—JetBlue Airways took the opportunity to troll the Falcons:

According to WCVB.com: "The airline said it was adding additional flights between Boston and Atlanta over game-day weekend and operating larger aircraft on the route, which will add nearly 2,000 additional seats between the cities. (PS: They even numbered one of the daily flights they added 2803)."

That's just cold. Of course, in the day and age when fast-food companies ether the president over his proclivity for spelling errors, a corporate social media account getting saucy is par for the course.    

Related

    NFL Free-Agent Rankings 💵

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    NFL Free-Agent Rankings 💵

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    How Much Does Loss Affect Brees' Legacy?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Much Does Loss Affect Brees' Legacy?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Selfish' Wentz Drama in Philly

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Selfish' Wentz Drama in Philly

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Are the Draft's Biggest Bust Candidates?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Are the Draft's Biggest Bust Candidates?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report