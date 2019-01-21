JetBlue Trolls Falcons After Patriots Advance to Super Bowl 53 vs. Rams

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The 28-3 meme lives on. Even airlines are getting in on the joke.

The Atlanta Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and with this year's Super Bowl being hosted in Atlanta—and the Patriots playing in the game—JetBlue Airways took the opportunity to troll the Falcons:

According to WCVB.com: "The airline said it was adding additional flights between Boston and Atlanta over game-day weekend and operating larger aircraft on the route, which will add nearly 2,000 additional seats between the cities. (PS: They even numbered one of the daily flights they added 2803)."

That's just cold. Of course, in the day and age when fast-food companies ether the president over his proclivity for spelling errors, a corporate social media account getting saucy is par for the course.