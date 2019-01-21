Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Pushing Marcelo to Leave Real Madrid for Juventus

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly trying to convince former team-mate Marcelo to leave Real Madrid for Serie A, and the emergence of Sergio Reguilon in the Spanish capital has opened the door to a possible exit.

AS' Sergio Santos Chozas reported Ronaldo's attempts to push Marcelo to Turin have been ongoing for months, with the two maintaining a "great friendship" and speaking on a regular basis.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

A transfer previously seemed almost impossible, but manager Santiago Solari has given youngster Reguilon every opportunity to impress of late, and the 22-year-old has moved ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

He got the nod in the 2-0 win over Sevilla and played well, showing some excellent chemistry on the left flank with both Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior.

As AS' Robbie Dunne noted, he seems to be the top pick at left-back right now:

Marcelo has been among Real's most disappointing players so far this season, and his struggles have played a significant role in the team's poor domestic campaign. Solari appears to have embraced a youth movement, opting to trust his academy graduates, and Reguilon fits that trend.

That doesn't mean a transfer is imminent or even likely at this point. Marcelo's demotion to the bench is a recent thing, and there's every chance he returns to the starting XI for the UEFA Champions League fixtures next month.

Juventus also have no need for another left-back. In Alex Sandro, they have one of the best attacking weapons in football at the position, and he signed a new contract at the club last month:

Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Spinazzola provide excellent depth behind the former FC Porto man, so the Bianconeri are unlikely to spend at the position.

An in-form Marcelo is a unique weapon at left-back, however. The 30-year-old can make massive attacking contributions and has a knack for coming up big in the Champions League—a competition that is vital for the Old Lady this season.

A January switch seems out of the question, but if Reguilon maintains his spot in the starting XI, Marcelo could well want to join up with Ronaldo in Turin in the summer.