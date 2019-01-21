Pro Bowl 2019 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Some of the best NFL players who didn't make it to the Super Bowl will participate in the 2019 Pro Bowl Sunday.

After playing around with the format for a few seasons, the 2019 edition of the Pro Bowl marks the third year in a row the game is being played in a conference-versus-conference format.

The Pro Bowl rosters were released back in December and the full list of participants can be found here on NFL.com.

A few players already opted out of the exhibition, and over the next few days, a few more replacements will be named for stars from the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Even with additions made to the two squads, there will still be some players watching from home wondering why they weren't included in the contest.

Top Snubs

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans

Alvin Kamara is one of two dual-threat running backs in the NFC not on the roster for the Pro Bowl.

Kamara, who finished his impressive season with 96 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game, totaled 883 rushing yards and 709 receiving yards in the regular season.

He added on to those totals with 131 receiving yards and 86 rushing yards against Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams.

The New Orleans running back caused problems for opposing defenses with his versatility, as he was able to pound through the interior for yards on the ground and flash out to the flanks to be an option in the passing game for Drew Brees.

Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley were selected to the NFC team instead of Kamara, who might have a chance of replacing Gurley when replacements are announced this week.

However, there's a possibility Kamara doesn't make the team at all since Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who possesses a similar skill set, could be called upon because he has fresher legs.

Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis

It's hard to justify the exclusion of the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year from the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard led the NFL in tackles with 111, which was nine more than Dallas' Leighton Vander Esch had in second place.

In addition to leading the league in tackles in his rookie season, Leonard had 12 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Forget the rookie tag for a second, it's rare to see an NFL veteran put up impressive numbers across the board like Leonard did in 2018.

Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney and Dee Ford were chosen over Leonard at outside linebacker and T.J. Watt was selected as a replacement for Clowney before Leonard.

Since none of the players selected at inside or outside linebacker made the Super Bowl, it's hard to see Leonard getting a call as a replacement, which is something he shouldn't be waiting around for in the first place.

MVP Predictions

Offense: Eric Ebron

Eric Ebron is looking to become the third straight tight end to win the Offensive MVP at the Pro Bowl.

In his first season with Indianapolis, Ebron turned in career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl will be an extension of that form, as he links up with some of the best quarterbacks in the AFC, including teammate Andrew Luck.

The majority of Ebron's success will come when Luck is on the field, as the two formed a solid chemistry in head coach Frank Reich's offense.

Look for the Indianapolis duo to hook up in the red zone for a score, and for Ebron to impact the game in key situations, like third-and-long throughout the contest.

Defense: Kyle Williams

This is more of a sentimental pick since Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams is retiring after the Pro Bowl.

Williams didn't make the initial AFC roster, but he landed a spot on the squad as an injury replacement for Tennessee's Jurrell Casey.

In his final NFL season, Williams recorded six tackles for loss and five sacks, and he even caught a pass on offense in Week 17.

Williams might not play a high volume of snaps in the Pro Bowl, but when he's on the field, he'll make a significant impact in the NFC backfield.

By halting a few NFC drives, Williams will gain the recognition of his teammates and those watching inside Camping World Stadium.

Williams would be the second Bills player to win Defensive MVP at the Pro Bowl in the last three years after linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was awarded the honor two years ago.

