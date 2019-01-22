USA vs. Spain Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team have the chance to bounce back from their friendly loss to France when they take on Spain on Tuesday.

Jill Ellis watched her team put in a below-par performance in Le Havre on Saturday, with the 3-1 scoreline an indication of France's dominance. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in France later this year, that would have been a worry for the coach.

Spain may not be as fearsome an opponent, although on home soil they will be dangerous. After the United States' first loss in 29 games, they may also sense some vulnerability and the chance to score a famous win over the world champions.

Here are the viewing details for this friendly encounter and a preview of what's to come as Ellis seeks to get a response from her players at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Alicante.

Date: Tuesday, January 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. (GMT), 2:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: FOX Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

After a tough training camp away from home the match against France in France was always going to be a challenging way for the United States to start 2019.

In the end they were a long way below their best, as Les Bleus dominated for long spells and could have won by a bigger margin; Mallory Pugh's consolation goal in stoppage time made the scoreline a little more respectable for the visitors:

"I think we can be disappointed in the result, but not be discouraged," said Ellis, per Jonathan Tannenwald of The Inquirer. "I think where are in terms of our process right now…we told our players we’re in a preseason—and this was a big ask—but not to lose sight of where we want to be. This was a great test for us tonight, but the final exam is in June."

Former USWNT captain Julie Foudy was also keeping things in perspective following this humbling loss:

Caitlin Murray of ESPN noted the United States started 2015 with a poor result before going on to achieve great things that year:

Still, it would be naive to brush aside all the issues that reared their head against France, with the team struggling for control in midfield and cohesion at the back.

Without a number of key players—Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz were all absent—there appeared to be a lack of figures willing to take responsibility too. It meant key attacking stars like Alex Morgan and Christen Press were unable to stamp their authority on the match.

Football journalist John D. Halloran believes this loss will help eradicate some complacency in this World Cup year:

Now the onus will be on them to perform against Spain, something USWNT defender Meghan Klingenberg thinks they will do:

La Roja are currently ranked 12th in the world by FIFA and are on a good run of results coming into this fixture. They've drawn their last two games—including a dogged 0-0 draw against Germany—and prior to that won eight games in succession.

They're a team making positive strides under the guidance of Jorge Vilda and while they are definitely underdogs for this fixture, in the likes of Jennifer Hermoso and Victoria Losada they have players who will pose a threat in the final third.

Still, expect the world champions to bounce back after their loss to France and find a way to victory.

Prediction: Spain 0-2 United States