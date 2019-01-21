Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Standings on January 21

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for the sixth La Liga game in a row on Sunday as Barcelona beat Leganes 3-1 at the Camp Nou.

As a result the Argentinian moved on to 18 goals for the campaign and kept hold of top spot in the race for the 2018-19 Golden Shoe.

Kylian Mbappe is now hot on his heels, though, after the Frenchman scored a hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 9-0 drubbing of Guingamp.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah's double in Liverpool's 4-3 win against Crystal Palace moved him on to 16 league goals for the campaign.

Here are the latest standings in the battle for the Golden Shoe:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 18 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 36.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Sain-Germain: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

4. Liliu, Kalju: 31 goals x 1.0 = 31.0 points

T5. Mbaye Diagne, Kasimpasa: 20 x 1.5 = 30.0

T5. Zakaria Beglarishvili, Flora: 30 x 1.0 = 30.0

T5. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 15 x 2.0 = 30.0

T5. Paulinho, Hacken: 20 x 1.5 = 30.0

9. Patrick Hoban, Dundalk: 29 x 1.0 = 29.0

T10. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T10. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T10. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T10. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T10. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

T10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

Rules: All European leagues are assigned a difficulty factor between one and two by UEFA, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Estonian Meistriliiga has a factor of just one, so Liliu's goals for Kalju are worth just one point each, whereas Messi's are worth double that because La Liga's factor is two.

Messi, 31, started on the bench on Sunday, but he replaced Carles Alena with 26 minutes to go when the score was 1-1.

He inevitably proved the difference-maker. Luis Suarez netted the second goal from close range after Leganes goalkeeper Pichu had been unable to hold Messi's fantastic shot from outside the box.

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner then got a goal of his own in stoppage time as he finished off a slick move with a stinging right-foot finish.

For a player who invariably starts matches whenever possible, Messi's record as a substitute is remarkable:

He now has 18 goals in 18 appearances this term in the Spanish top flight and remains the favourite to win a third consecutive Golden Shoe.

Two deadly finishers are close behind him, though.



Mbappe reached 17 goals for the season in just his 14th Ligue 1 appearance as PSG meted out revenge for their shock Coupe de la Ligue loss to Guingamp 10 days before.

The former Monaco man was not the only PSG player to get a hat-trick as Edinson Cavani was also on the scoresheet three times:

Mbappe, 20, has now already surpassed his best return for a league season, previously the 15 he scored in 2016-17 when he helped Monaco win the title.

If he continues to score at the same rate to the end of the season he could well overhaul Messi at the top of the standings.

As could Salah, who now has 16 for the season after his crucial double against Palace.

Liverpool were behind just after the half hour against the south London side and were then pegged back from 2-1 ahead to 2-2 in the 65th minute.

Salah scored both the equaliser just after half-time and the 75th-minute goal to put the Reds back ahead, playing the key role in ensuring Liverpool kept their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.