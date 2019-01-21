Super Bowl 2019 Date, Location, Kickoff Time, Odds, Logo, Halftime Show News

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

After several weeks of NFL playoff action, it all comes down to this. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LIII, with each looking to end their season with a championship.

For the Patriots, this is familiar territory. They are in the Super Bowl for the third straight year and looking to win their sixth championship in 18 seasons, dating back to Super Bowl XXXVI, when they beat the Rams.

The Rams haven't been to the Super Bowl since that loss to the Pats, and they haven't won a title since the 1999 season.

Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl with an overtime victory in its conference championship game. The Rams outlasted the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC title, while the Patriots took down the Kansas City Chiefs to capture the AFC crown.

The Super Bowl is more than just a sporting event, however, as it has become popular for funny commercials and big halftime shows, in addition to football, over the years.

Super Bowl LIII Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Odds (via OddsShark): Patriots -2; Over/Under: 58

Logo: This year's Super Bowl logo can be seen on this updated playoff bracket that was tweeted by the NFL on Sunday.

Halftime Show News

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After the Super Bowl halftime show belonged to solo acts the past two years, this year's performance will feature popular pop-rock band Maroon 5. Justin Timberlake performed at last year's Super Bowl, and Lady Gaga was the headliner two years ago.

Although Maroon 5 is the headliner for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, the band won't be alone. Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi are scheduled to join Maroon 5 for the performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This won't be the first time that multiple acts will participate in the halftime show. Super Bowl XLIX (Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott) and Super Bowl XL (Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson) each featured multiple performers.

Maroon 5 will be participating in its first Super Bowl halftime show. The band, led by singer Adam Levine, has sold more than 53 million albums and has been nominated for 13 Grammys, three of which it won.

Known for popular songs such as "This Love," "Harder to Breathe" and "Moves Like Jagger," among others, Maroon 5 has released six albums. Its most recent album, "Red Pill Blues," was released in November 2017.

Scott has been nominated for six Grammys, including two for his popular song "Sicko Mode," which will be recognized at this year's awards show in February.

Big Boi used to be a member of the popular rap duo OutKast, which sold 25 million albums and won six Grammys.

According to Billboard, Maroon 5 may not have been the NFL's top choice to perform at this year's halftime show, as the magazine reported that Rihanna and Pink were among the artists to turn down the opportunity.

Game Prediction

Although the Patriots are more experienced, the Rams may be the better overall team.

New England will again rely on veteran quarterback Tom Brady as it tries to solve a tough Los Angeles defense, led by defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Meanwhile, the Rams' offense is led by young quarterback Jared Goff and the two-headed rushing attack of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson.

Expect Los Angeles to rely on its running game and defense to capitalize when necessary, as New England will lose in the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

Pick: Rams 27, Patriots 24