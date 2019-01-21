Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Calls AFC Championship 'Biggest Team Win' in His Career

David Eulitt/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but he called Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship Game overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs the "biggest team win" he's ever played in during an interview with Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Gronkowski pointed out he had never won a road playoff game in his career until the Patriots went into Arrowhead Stadium and emerged with the win.

The five-time Pro Bowler had a massive hand in the win, finishing with six catches for 79 yards. Two of those catches came in critical moments with the game hanging in the balance.

New England was facing a four-point deficit with less than one minute remaining in regulation when Tom Brady found Gronkowski for a 25-yard completion on 3rd-and-5 from Kansas City's 29-yard line. The strike set up Rex Burkhead's touchdown run, which was a familiar formula during the game-winning drive in overtime as well.

Brady found Gronkowski for 15 yards on a 3rd-and-10 at Kansas City's 30-yard line in the extra period, which set the stage for three Burkhead runs—with the final one going for the winning touchdown.

Gronkowski and Brady also needed a little luck to clinch the win, seeing how the latter fired a pass off the former's fingertips and to a waiting Charvarius Ward for what appeared to be a winning interception for the Chiefs. However, Dee Ford was lined up in the neutral zone, wiping out the pick and giving the Patriots another chance to clinch a spot in their third straight Super Bowl.

Next up is a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.