Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Loss to Patriots: 'This Hurts. It's Supposed to Hurt'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes showed his emotion after his team's 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

"This hurts," the quarterback said after Sunday's game, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "It's supposed to hurt."

He added his thoughts on Twitter:

Mahomes led his team downfield for a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation, but he never saw the ball in overtime, as the Patriots scored a touchdown on their first possession.

While Mahomes threw three touchdown passes with 295 yards through the air, he struggled with accuracy at times and missed a few open receivers. He also lost 46 yards in four sacks, which often killed drives.

Regardless of numbers, this was the young player's first playoff loss since taking over as a starter this season.

Mahomes was the biggest breakout star in the NFL this season, leading the league with 50 touchdown passes to go with his 5,097 yards on the year. He led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and No. 1 seed in the AFC, reaching the conference title game with a blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Unfortunately, the breaks didn't fall his way Sunday, as his team fell one game short of the Super Bowl.

On the plus side, the 23-year-old should have plenty of time to get back to this point in the future, especially with other young talent alongside him in the No. 1 offense in the league. His disappointment in this game could be a driving force to have a better result next time around.