Todd Gurley Posts Referee Jersey Swap Meme After Controversial Win vs. Saints

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley rubbed salt in the wound for New Orleans Saints fans after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

More so than the Rams' 26-23 overtime win, much of the postgame discussion has centered on a missed pass interference call against Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the fourth quarter. Gurley found a way to show his thanks to the officiating crew on social media.

According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, Al Riveron, reached out to Saints head coach Sean Payton to admit the referees should have called pass interference on Robey-Coleman.

Pro Football Talk also reported the NFL "will publicly admit error" on the non-call, though any further steps to remedy the matter are unclear.

For anybody in New Orleans, no amount of official comments from the NFL will soothe the pain from the NFC title game. Posts like Gurley's aren't going to help the healing process either.

