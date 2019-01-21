Pro Bowl 2019: Date, Kickoff Time, Format, AFC, NFC Rosters and More

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play in Super Bowl LIII. But there's still one more NFL game before those two teams battle for a championship on Feb. 3.

The Pro Bowl takes place this Sunday, as some of the top players from the AFC and the NFC will go head-to-head. Rosters were revealed last month after a selection process that included player voting, coach voting and fan voting, with each group counting for one-third of the final tally.

Rosters can still change this week, as more players could drop out due to injury or other reasons, which will open spots for more replacement players.

Below is more information on this year's Pro Bowl, along with a look at the format and current rosters.

2019 NFL Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN and ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and FuboTV

Format

After the Pro Bowl utilized a draft format from 2014-16, the game returned to an AFC vs. NFC contest in 2017. This will be the third straight year that the game will be a matchup of the two conferences.

Like the past five years, the Pro Bowl will have no kickoffs, and there will be a two-minute warning in every quarter.

The Pro Bowl will be preceded by the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which will take place on Wednesday and be aired on ESPN on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

This is the last year of a three-year deal that the Pro Bowl has with Camping World Stadium to host the game.

Current Pro Bowl Rosters (Subject to Change)

Note: Players from the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will not be playing in the Pro Bowl as they prepare for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

* indicates starter

AFC Roster

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Offense

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers (injured), Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots; Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Running backs: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (injured); Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (replacement)

Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement); Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Tackles: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Guards: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

Defensive ends: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals (injured); Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans (injured); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills (replacement); Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans (injured); Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Inside linebackers: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Safeties: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets

Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers

Long snapper: Casey Kreiter*, Denver Broncos

NFC Roster

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Offense

Quarterbacks: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injured); Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replacement)

Running backs: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullbacks: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons (injured); Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)

Tight ends: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (replacement)

Tackles: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

Centers: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears (injured); Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings; Olivier Vernon, New York Giants (replacement)

Inside linebackers: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers (injured); Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Safeties: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Landon Collins*, New York Giants (injured); Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)

Special Teams

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks

Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams

The rosters will have numerous additions this week, as four Rams players (Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Cory Littleton) and two Patriots players (Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore) will not play in the Pro Bowl due to their teams making the Super Bowl.

The Steelers currently lead all teams with eight players named to the Pro Bowl, although Antonio Brown and David DeCastro will miss the game due to injury. It's possible that Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be added to the AFC roster, as Brady won't be participating in the game.

In the NFC, the Cowboys currently lead all teams with six players on the roster—Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch and Byron Jones.