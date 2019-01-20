Rams Say Todd Gurley Isn't Injured Despite Limited Touches vs. Saints

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to make a fourth-quarter comeback in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints without heavily featuring their star running back.

Gurley had only three carries for four yards through the first three quarters and was seen riding the stationary bike on the sideline in the fourth on Fox's broadcast. However, the Rams said there was nothing physically wrong with him, per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Schultz added, "I'm finding that difficult to believe."

The running back started the Rams' second drive of the fourth quarter and opened the drive with a six-yard carry.

Gurley did have a costly miscue in the first quarter when one of Jared Goff's throws went through his hands to Saints linebacker Demario Davis for an interception, but he was also one of the NFL's best players in 2018.

The Georgia product ran for 1,251 yards and tallied 580 receiving yards during the regular season, but Los Angeles is leaning on C.J. Anderson in crunch time of Sunday's game.

