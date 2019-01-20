Eder Militao 'Not Ruling Out' Real Madrid Transfer, Says Porto Defender's Agent

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Porto defender Eder Militao is "not ruling out" a transfer to Real Madrid amid reports the Brazilian youngster has agreed to join the Spanish giants for €50 million (£44.1 million) this summer.

Militao, 21, has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, but Giuliano Bertolacci hinted to AS (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News) a move to Real may be close.

“There is no possibility of the player leaving his current club in the winter market,” Bertolucci said. “We’re not ruling out his signing for Real Madrid in the summer.”

Javier Silles of AS wrote Los Blancos have agreed to trigger Militao's €50 million release clause, detailing they have moved now because that fee is set to rise to €75 million (£66.2 million) in June.

If those rumours are true, Militao is set for major transfers in successive summer transfer windows, having moved to Porto from Sao Paulo in June. Portuguese football reporter Jan Fredrik Hagen corroborated at the time of the deal that his former Brazilian employers would be entitled to a percentage:

Porto will make back more than 10 times their €4 million investment in the Brazil international, who has played the vast majority of this season at centre-back but can also play at right-back and in holding midfield.

That versatility is part of the reason Real are seemingly so interested, looking to add to a Brazilian contingent that already includes Marcelo, Casemiro and prodigious Vinicius Junior, 18. Los Merengues also have a deal in place to sign Santos starlet Rodrygo Goes, also 18.

StatsBomb illustrated the utility back's range of attributes, adapting well to the continent after moving from South America not even six months ago:

Militao was drafted into coach Sergio Conceicao's first team near the start of the season and has gone on to feature in all but six of Porto's 31 matches across all competitions this season.

His performances in Europe were enough to earn the attention of Brazil coach Tite, and in September, he made his senior international debut in what was the latest career highlight for one so young, per fan account FootballTalentScout:

Porto are top of the Primeira Liga and have conceded only 11 times in 18 league matches this season—the best defensive record in Portugal's top flight.

Militao has played a big hand in attaining that proficiency at the back, and his agent's remarks appear to confirm all other suitors are well behind Real in the race for his services.